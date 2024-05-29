Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 3,925.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VPLS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,310,000.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VPLS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.06. 15,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $77.89.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

