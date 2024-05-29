USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI) Announces Dividend of $0.05

USCF Dividend Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0532 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of UDI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 9 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142. USCF Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.75.
USCF Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
