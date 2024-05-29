United Services Automobile Association Takes $1.17 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total value of $542,514.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.05. The stock had a trading volume of 84,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,345. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $141.27. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.