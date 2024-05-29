United Services Automobile Association Increases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,466,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $566,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,009 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,630,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,614,000 after buying an additional 4,062,019 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,909,000 after buying an additional 2,940,103 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,338,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,869,000 after buying an additional 2,518,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,083,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $209,198,000 after buying an additional 2,060,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 200,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,329,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

