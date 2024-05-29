United Services Automobile Association Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.41. The stock had a trading volume of 184,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

