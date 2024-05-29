United Services Automobile Association Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.93.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. 86,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,106. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 124.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

