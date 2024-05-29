United Services Automobile Association Acquires 440 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,960,981.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,462,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.70. The company had a trading volume of 54,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,726. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $121.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

