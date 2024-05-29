United Services Automobile Association Acquires 1,343 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 212,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,324 shares of company stock worth $51,386,281. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,030. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.74 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.