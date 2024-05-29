United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.02.
United Airlines Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,717,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.
