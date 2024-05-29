Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,050,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,320,000 after purchasing an additional 80,691 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 676,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

