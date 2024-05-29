U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) CEO Christopher J. Reading Sells 1,100 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 49,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $124.11.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on USPH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

