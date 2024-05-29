Tungray Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRSG) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 29th

Tungray Technologies’ (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 29th. Tungray Technologies had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 19th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Tungray Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Tungray Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRSG opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Tungray Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78.

Tungray Technologies Company Profile

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

