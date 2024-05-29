Tungray Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRSG) Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 29th

Tungray Technologies’ (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, May 29th. Tungray Technologies had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 19th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Tungray Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Tungray Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRSG opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Tungray Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78.
Tungray Technologies Company Profile
