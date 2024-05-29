Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 525.7% in May

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 525.7% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Down 4.3 %
TUWOY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 67,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,205. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.
About Tullow Oil
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.