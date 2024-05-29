Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Short Interest Up 525.7% in May

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 525.7% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Down 4.3 %

TUWOY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.22. 67,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,205. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.20.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

