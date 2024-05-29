TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $595.42

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 595.42 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.68). TUI shares last traded at GBX 549 ($7.01), with a volume of 1,100,337 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TUI
TUI Stock Performance
About TUI
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TUI
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.