TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $595.42

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 595.42 ($7.60) and traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.68). TUI shares last traded at GBX 549 ($7.01), with a volume of 1,100,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 595.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 571.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 310.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

