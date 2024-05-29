TUI (LON:TUI) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

TUI stock opened at GBX 555.83 ($7.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 595.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 375 ($4.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 687 ($8.77). The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

