TUI (LON:TUI) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
TUI Stock Down 1.3 %
TUI stock opened at GBX 555.83 ($7.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 595.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 375 ($4.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 687 ($8.77). The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32.
TUI Company Profile
