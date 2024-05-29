TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.86

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $2.14. TSS shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 561,600 shares traded.

TSS Stock Up 9.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $50.90 million, a P/E ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million during the quarter.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

