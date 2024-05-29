TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 5,100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.01. 531,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.44. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides integration technology services to implement, operate, and maintain information technology systems to enterprises and users in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

