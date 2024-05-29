Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 122.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 346,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 189,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Triumph Group by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 465,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 300,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 87,248 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

