Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of TRT opened at $6.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.29. Trio-Tech International has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

