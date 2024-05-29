Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 929 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chubb were worth $44,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.53. 1,329,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.50. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

