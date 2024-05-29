Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,322 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $29,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,194,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.48. 771,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.89 and its 200-day moving average is $270.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $301.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

