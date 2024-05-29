Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 5,820 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $46,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,826,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,329,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 152,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 160,719 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,036 shares of company stock valued at $45,259,140 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.53. 5,593,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,613. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

