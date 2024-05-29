Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,926 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Humana worth $33,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.31. 2,151,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.62. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.