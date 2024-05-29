Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 10,620 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $34,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

ICE stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,116. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $129.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

