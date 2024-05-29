Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $26,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.03.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

LULU traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,954. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.03 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

