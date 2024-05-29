Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,019,000 after buying an additional 153,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,272,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,744,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,559,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $7.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.21. 984,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,435. The stock has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $559.27 and its 200-day moving average is $548.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

