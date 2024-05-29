Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 17,830 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 6,122,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,813. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

