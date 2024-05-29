Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,524 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 79.3% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,018 shares of company stock worth $1,971,856. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.56. 7,522,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

