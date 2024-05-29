Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,434 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.78.

PANW stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,743. The firm has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,947 shares of company stock valued at $80,644,647. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

