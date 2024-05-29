TransCode Therapeutics’ (RNAZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 111.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAZ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,190. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.36. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $223.60.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

