Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Toray Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRYIY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 89,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.69.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

About Toray Industries

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.