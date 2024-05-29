Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Toray Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TRYIY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. 89,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,161. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $11.69.
About Toray Industries
