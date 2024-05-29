Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 296,357 Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,071,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,226. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth $244,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

