Toncoin Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00009636 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $22.14 billion and $163.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,074,759 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,064,231.418017 with 3,474,855,962.593898 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.50500044 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 376 active market(s) with $159,320,656.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

