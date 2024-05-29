Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.05

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 74178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Separately, TheStreet cut Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $584.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Titan International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,703,000 after acquiring an additional 215,637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after acquiring an additional 637,123 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Titan International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 780,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Titan International by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

