Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$7.06 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 110.86 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.17. The firm has a market cap of C$586.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 72.79% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TF shares. TD Securities cut shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

