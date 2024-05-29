Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$7.06 on Wednesday. Timbercreek Financial has a 1 year low of C$5.74 and a 1 year high of C$7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 110.86 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.17. The firm has a market cap of C$586.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.24.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.02). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 72.79% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
