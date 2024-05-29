Threshold Trading Down 6.3% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $360.23 million and $8.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,481.72 or 0.99942343 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011832 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00110960 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003825 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03683025 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $7,809,304.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

