Threshold (T) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $365.35 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $365.35 million and $9.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009474 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011221 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,422.44 or 0.99936275 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011680 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00111029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003773 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03653717 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $11,402,666.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

