The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $55.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.