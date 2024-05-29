The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

GT opened at $12.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

