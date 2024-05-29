The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The European Equity Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
EEA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.
The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
