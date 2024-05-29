The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

EEA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597. The European Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0376 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The European Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 300,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The European Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

