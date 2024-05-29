The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 656,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 4.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,895,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The company has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.12.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

