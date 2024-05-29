The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the April 30th total of 187,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 483.0 days.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $58.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

