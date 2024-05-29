The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.769 per share by the bank on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank of Nova Scotia has a payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Nova Scotia to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance
BNS traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.72. 860,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,085. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.
About Bank of Nova Scotia
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
