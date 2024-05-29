The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,528,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,543,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 142.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,620,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,125,000 after purchasing an additional 951,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.4 %

BK opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

