TFO Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 102,930.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 613.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE KR traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $51.89. 4,891,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,955,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.84.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

