TFO Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,040 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2,956.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.30. 1,324,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,667. The company has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $603.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $576.31 and a 200 day moving average of $550.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

