TFO Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 217,800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASO. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,075. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

