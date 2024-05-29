TFO Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4,713.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,760,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CMI traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.34. The company had a trading volume of 690,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,977. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.