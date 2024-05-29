TFO Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 104,133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Lennar by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 0.6 %

LEN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.09. 1,780,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,830. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.84. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.