TFO Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 4,949 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 98,980.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 380,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in The Cigna Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,827 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,002,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.92. 2,930,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,443. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.13.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

